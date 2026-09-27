Pay your EMI in advance: Banks' message to customers ahead of 3-day strike

"Dear Customer, due to upcoming bank strike, pls pay your EMI in advance/keep balance in your payment a/c to avoid any default. You can make payment digitally," BOI said in a message to customers on Sunday.

Read More: Bank strike 2026: Cooperative banks to remain open during September 28-30

BOI also advised customers to complete important banking transactions before the strike and use ATMs, cash recycler machines (CRMs), business correspondent (BC) points, and digital channels during the strike.

"Dear Customers, Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day strike from 28th September 2026 to 30th September 2026," the lender said in an email. "While Bank of India will make all possible efforts to provide essential banking services during the strike period, customers are requested to: Complete important banking transactions in advance of the strike dates; Use ATMS/CRMs for cash requirements; Use BC Points; Prefer Internet Banking, BOI Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels."

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SBI advises customers to plan ahead

State Bank of India (SBI) also issued an advisory asking customers to complete important transactions before the strike.

"The United Forum of Bank Unions has announced a strike from 28–30 September 2026. For your convenience, we have ensured seamless access through ATMs/ADWMs, CSPs, YONO SBI, and other digital channels. We request you to complete important transactions in advance," SBI said on its website.

In Case You Missed It: SBI announces ATM charge waiver during bank strike; UPI, NEFT, RTGS services to continue

Which services could be affected?

Bank branches across the country are expected to see disruption during the three-day strike, particularly for services requiring physical branch visits and manual processing.

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Customers may face difficulties with cash deposits and withdrawals over the counter, physical passbook updates, and other branch-based services. Cheque processing and transactions requiring manual processing could also take longer. Fresh demand drafts may not be available from branches during the strike.

Public sector banks and regional rural banks are expected to face the biggest impact, while private-sector banks are likely to see comparatively less disruption.

The strike also comes just days ahead of the half-yearly financial closing on September 30.