'War-like gestures, hostage to economic ends': Harsha Bhogle on why he isn't excited about India-Pakistan game

Hours before India and Pakistan meet in Colombo, commentator Harsha Bhogle said the rivalry no longer produces the same anticipation, arguing that forces beyond sport now shape the contest.

Ahead of the game, Bhogle reflected on how his own reaction to this rivalry had changed. "I don't know if this is the right thing to say but the truth is I'm not excited by this India Pakistan game and you might say oops really I've seen so many and I I'll be honest there was always that little feeling in the pit of your stomach about what is likely to happen your hopes soared and they fell down and you rejoiced and You felt terrible from ball to ball."

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He recalled the emotional intensity traditionally associated with the rivalry. "You went on a big emotional roller coaster. You sat on the edge of your seat. You wondered what would happen. And then you took the result, and you moved on. It wasn't always easy, a little bit, but it moved on."

But this time, the commentator said, he fears that this "beloved game, our beloved game, is being held hostage to larger economic and political ends."

"It's become an arrow to be fired for political gamesmanship. There are geopolitical concerns, points to be won here and there. We're making provocative promos as always. We are adjusting the draw to fit everyone in. People are making warlike gestures. It's about politics, about the economy. I don't think we enjoy the game anymore," he added.

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"I think we exploit it. And that is the reality of India versus Pakistan today. But it's a game, and we must look ahead to a game of cricket if we love our game so much," he said.

Bhogle also suggested the pressure would not be equal on both sides and that Pakistan would start under a little bit more pressure because of all the political maneuverings that have taken place around this game. "And I just wonder if their players will be able to play with freedom. Forget all that's happened the moment they cross the white line. Will they be able to say, 'Look, forget all that's happened around the game. We are playing. We know we are playing. We're coming on time. We're doing everything right. We're going to play the game.' I think that will go a long way in determining which way this match goes."

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The commentator added that India, on the other hand, are playing almost too freely. He also said the balance of India’s innings could hinge on how they begin the powerplay, identifying Abhishek Sharma as the key batter in that phase. "That is why I believe a crucial factor when India bat will be the presence of Abhishek Sharma."

"If Abhishek Sharma is not around, that's a big blow and something to rejoice for the opposition because if he takes you through to the end of the power play, then he has he's already dragged the match a little bit your way, but he's also set it up for everybody else. The moment Abhishek Sharma gets out, look, everyone's going to go for that game."

India are set to square off against arch-rival Pakistan in this season's first T20 clash at Colombo's R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium at 7 pm.

