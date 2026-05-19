Apple’s iOS 27 may bring AI writing tools, smart wallpapers, and more

Apple is less than a month away from previewing its next-generation iPhone software, the iOS 27, and reports surrounding its upgrades have already started to surface. This year, Apple Intelligence is expected to be the highlight of WWDC 2026 with revamped Siri, new AI tools, and deeper integration of Google AI models.

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Now, according to a latest Bloomberg report, the iOS 27 update is expected to introduce new AI tools for writing, generating wallpapers, and creating shortcuts using AI. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming iOS update.

Must read: Apple announces WWDC 2026 schedule: from Siri AI upgrades to iOS 27, here’s what’s coming

iOS 27 update: New AI features and tools to expect

AI writing tools: With iOS 27, Apple is reported to expand its AI-powered Writing Tools that may go beyond rewriting and text generation. The update may bring a new dedicated option on the keyboard, “Write With Siri," that may provide users with assistance while typing. It is also expected to feature a "Help Me Write" option to compose or improve text instantly.

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The report also highlighted that iOS 27 may bring a dedicated AI grammar checker that may work similarly to Grammarly. Therefore, it may suggest rewrites in a translucent floating menu, and users can accept or reject recommendations.

Must read: Apple could give Siri a privacy upgrade with auto-delete feature: All details

Custom wallpaper generator: In addition, iOS 27 may also include custom wallpaper generators via the Image Playground app. The app lets users generate custom emojis and images; now, users may also be able to generate custom wallpapers. Reportedly, Apple is developing AI models that can create realistic visuals, which may result in a revamped version of Image Playground for wallpaper generation.

AI-powered Shortcuts app: Apple is reportedly working to upgrade the Shortcuts app that allows users to create custom shortcuts using Siri. Instead of manually building automations step by step, users could command the task or workflow to the voice assistant. Once created, the shortcut would instantly appear in the Shortcuts app and be ready to use without extra setup.

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All these AI features are expected to be previewed at the WWDC 2026, on June 8.