BT Explainer: Your public Instagram photos may be used by Meta AI–what users should know

Is your Instagram account public? Then anyone can use your photos to create AI-generated images with this new Meta AI feature. Meta's new Muse Image feature enables users to reference public Instagram profiles by entering a public @username in an AI prompt.

While users can opt out of this feature, it is enabled by default, creating concern about user privacy, consent, and how publicly shared content can be misused by such AI tools and models. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Muse Image feature.

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Must read: Meta faces backlash over AI tool that creates images using public Instagram profile pictures

What is the Muse Image and why is it a matter of concern?

On July 7, Meta rolled out a new AI image generation model, dubbed Muse Image, to the Meta AI app, browser, WhatsApp and Instagram Stories for US users. It is touted as the first image model built by Meta Superintelligence Labs.

With this feature, users can @-mention any public Instagram account inside a Muse Image prompt, and the AI will be able to access the person's public photos as visual references to generate new images.

The feature has drawn criticism, as users with public Instagram accounts may have no control over how their photos are used as references for AI-generated images. In addition, they will not receive a notification if someone uses their public profile in an AI prompt. Hence, it has sparked debate over consent, transparency, and the use of publicly available content in AI systems.

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Must read: WhatsApp Usernames faces India scrutiny: Govt halts roll out, gives Meta 3 days to explain

Why does the “default” setting matter?

If your Instagram account is public, you are opted in automatically. This means anyone, whether they follow you or not, can tag your username in a Muse Image prompt and generate new images built from photos.

The default-on setting is the major part of the controversy, as it has become a major consent problem and is not restricted to privacy issues. Foxglove's advocacy director, Donald Campbell, told the BBC the move was “an obvious recipe for disaster.”

“We've already seen a catalogue of harms from non-consensual AI-altered images on social platforms just in the past year,” he said. “It is hard to see why Mark Zuckerberg thinks facilitating yet more of this creepy image manipulation is a good idea.”

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How to opt out?

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to your profile

Step 2: Click on the menu (three lines) at the top right to open your profile settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to “Sharing and reuse.”

Step 4: Under "Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta," you’ll see toggles for both “Posts” and “Reel”; simply turn them off.

Doing so will not make your account private, but it will simply block the reuse for remixing, templates, and AI generation of your photos and reels.

Do Indian Instagram users need to worry?

Well, the Muse Image is currently available only in the US, so Instagram users in India still have time to opt out before the rollout. However, the feature could face regulatory scrutiny in India because of the new AI rules and concerns over AI-generated images.

In February 2026, India amended its IT Rules to create its first legal framework for synthetically generated information (SGI) content created or altered using AI. These rules require online platforms to label AI-generated content, remove unlawful AI-generated content, and comply with strict takedown timelines.

These rules were built after the government's investigation into X's Grok chatbot, as it was accused of generating non-consensual AI images, raising concerns about privacy, misuse, and deepfakes. Therefore, Meta’s Muse Image model could raise similar concerns in India.