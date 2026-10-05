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Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon set to testify as New York City weighs AI rules

Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon set to testify as New York City weighs AI rules

Jacob Coxon, who recently left Anthropic citing existential risks from AI, will testify before New York City lawmakers. The hearing aims to explore new AI safety regulations with input from industry critics and major AI firms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon set to testify as New York City weighs AI rulesThe hearing is said to bring some of the biggest critics of the AI industry and representatives from major AI companies.

Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic researcher who raised existential concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), is scheduled to testify at a New York City hearing on AI. According to a Bloomberg report, the city is considering setting new laws to make the technology safer; hence, Coxon has been asked to share his concerns and insights with lawmakers as they weigh new AI safeguards.

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Reportedly, Coxon is appearing at the request of Julie Menin, the Speaker of the New York City Council. Menin has been encouraging AI whistleblowers to come forward and speak to lawmakers about required safeguards.

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Coxon left Anthropic last month with a stern message about the risks of AI. He warned that “people building AI earnestly ​believe that ​it ⁠could kill us all by the end ​of the decade,” and that AI companies are “gambling with our ⁠lives.”

The hearing is said to bring some of the biggest critics of the AI industry and representatives from major AI companies. Representatives from major AI giants, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google (Alphabet), and Meta, will be present alongside people who have publicly raised concerns or criticised the AI industry.

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The report highlighted that Alex Turner, a former Google DeepMind researcher, and Daniel Kokotajlo, executive director of the AI Futures Project and a former OpenAI researcher, are expected to testify. Turner has also confirmed that he plans to attend, while Google and the other parties did not provide substantive comments.

A proposal sponsored by Council Speaker Menin would allow whistleblowers to receive part of fines or penalties collected from AI companies when their reports lead to violations being identified. Another proposal would give people who are harmed by an AI system the ability to take the developer to court in certain situations. Lastly, some AI systems could have to undergo independent third-party validation before being deployed in New York City.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 11:11 AM IST
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