Google rolls out Gemini 4 Argon globally; Here’s what you should know

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Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared an X post announcing the global availability, saying that “Gemini 4 Argon is here.” “Hope you all enjoy it!” he added.

Gemini 4 Argon: What users should know?

For everyday consumers and professionals, the Gemini 4 Argon moves beyond a chatbot-like experience to an autonomous partner capable of handling long, complex workflows, deep research, and multi-step execution. The model offers a unified input-output context window of up to 1 million tokens, allowing users to assign entire project folders, massive legal or financial documents, or complex codebases.

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Argon can also connect information across formats, such as combining data from heavy PDFs, charts, figures, and audio or video files. This way, users can task AI to sort data from a folder of project context, synthesize the details, and format them into clean proposal decks, research summaries, or structured data logs.

Must read: Gemini 4 Argon explained: Google’s frontier AI model build for coding, finance, legal and more

Argon can also handle end-to-end professional tasks such as drafting and sending documents, managing structured data pipelines, and helping set up automated recurring workflows, and others. Lastly, for creators and builders, Argon shows major improvements in spatial reasoning, visual coding, and mathematical precision.

Google also says that Argon can be used to support research areas such as quantum computing, nuclear fusion, diagnosing rare diseases, and designing enzymes. The company is offering 10,000 scientists six months of free access to the highest usage tier of Antigravity, its AI development platform.

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For everyday users, the Gemini 4 Argon is available in the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers.