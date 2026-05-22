Kore.ai launches Artemis to help enterprises manage AI agents at scale

Enterprise AI company Kore.ai has launched Artemis, the latest version of its AI agent platform aimed at helping enterprises build, govern and optimise AI systems at scale. The company said the new platform can reduce the time required to deploy production-ready AI agents from months to days by using what it calls an AI-native architecture.

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The platform, called the Kore.ai Agent Platform Artemis edition, was initially launched on Microsoft Azure and is expected to expand to other cloud environments later. The company said the platform is designed to help enterprises manage multi-agent AI systems with built-in governance, observability and operational controls before deployment.

At the core of the platform is Agent Blueprint Language (ABL), a declarative language that standardises how AI agents and workflows are defined, validated and governed. Kore.ai said the platform also includes “Arch”, an AI agent architect that translates business objectives into production-ready agent blueprints and continuously refines them using production data.

“Enterprise AI is entering its third wave, where governance, observability and trust define success at scale,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder, Kore.ai. “The Kore.ai Agent Platform reflects this shift by bringing an AI-native architecture to market that enables enterprises to build, manage, and optimise multiagent systems with confidence.”

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The company said the platform is designed to handle the entire AI agent lifecycle, including building, governing and optimising AI systems. According to Kore.ai, Arch can generate production-ready agents from plain-language objectives, while the platform logs and analyses every AI decision and workflow in real time to improve governance and compliance.

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Kore.ai said the platform is targeted at CIOs, CISOs and CFOs looking to accelerate enterprise AI deployments while maintaining regulatory and operational oversight. The company claimed the platform consolidates fragmented AI systems into a unified foundation and provides governance outside the AI model layer itself.

“Enterprises are moving agentic AI from experimentation to operations, and that shift requires a foundation built for production,” said Stephen Boyle, CVP, Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “The Kore.ai Agent Platform integrates with Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent 365, giving customers a governed environment to build, deploy, and operate AI agents with the identity, security, and observability that Microsoft customers expect.”

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Kore.ai said the platform supports deployments across public cloud, sovereign regions, private cloud and on-premises environments. The company added that the platform supports more than 40 voice and digital channels and over 300 integrations across enterprise software systems including Microsoft A365, Salesforce, HubSpot, Jira and GitHub.