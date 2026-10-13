Meta takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with Muse Wonder; Aims for personal superintelligence

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Meta’s Muse Wonder: What’s new?

Meta says the Muse Wonder series is here after a major overhaul of its AI efforts over the past 14 months. The company said the models are built on the foundation laid by Muse Spark, and are capable of tackling tasks across areas such as coding, finance, law, and healthcare, as well as everyday activities.

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Meta teases two key features of the Muse Wonder series, which are Active Memory and Active Focus. These features help retain important information across conversations and retrieve relevant details when needed and to help them stay on track when handling difficult, multi-step assignments. These features are aimed at improving the performance of AI agents.

Meta’s Muse Wonder: Benchmarks and competition

Meta’s Muse Wonder Full is ranked in the top tier of AI models, outperforming competitors such as OpenAI’s GPT-Astra, Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Google’s Gemini 4, according to Artificial Analysis. However, the independent benchmarking organisation placed the model second on its Intelligence Index leaderboard, behind Claude Opus 5.5 Max and level with Claude Sonnet 5.5 Max.

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The models excel across a suite of agentic, memory, and long-horizon coding benchmarks. In long-running coding tasks, Wonder Full scored 57.5, outperforming several prominent industry competitors. It also outperformed in long-term contextual memory evaluations, scoring 0.86/1 on internal recall tests. Both models excelled in software engineering tests, with Muse Wonder Full hitting 0.79/1 on pass@1 metrics across multi-repository tasks.

Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full availability

Muse Wonder is available to developers through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is currently available to Muse Code subscribers. Meta also plans to integrate Muse Wonder into its Muse AI assistant.

The company also intends to use the models to power content and application generation, as well as develop specialised models for future Muse experiences.