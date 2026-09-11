OpenAI may hit the brakes on AI development, Sam Altman tells staff

Must read: OpenAI pauses $200 Pro subscriptions, calls it the ‘smallest step’ to manage Astra demand

Recently, AI companies have started raising serious concerns about the potential misuse of advanced AI models. OpenAI scientist Jakub Pachocki shared a warning revealing the dangers of AI, saying that it's time for “extreme caution” and calling for voluntary slowdowns, mandatory safety frameworks enforced by third-party auditors or governments, and international coordination.

Previously, OpenAI publicly revealed that it has slowed parts of model development and

Paused certain internal AI training recently to address safety concerns.

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On the other hand, AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who worked at Anthropic and OpenAI, announced his exit from the AI industry, raising fresh concerns about the pace of AI development. He said AI companies are “gambling with our lives” by developing superintelligent AI and that it could “kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Must read: OpenAI says it cracked 90-year-old, Navier-Stokes maths problem in 88 hours: Here’s what happened

Why is the collaborative AI slowdown challenging?

A collaborative slowdown could bring several challenges given the economic, competitive, and geopolitical pressures facing the sector. One of the biggest hurdles is the first mover advantages as falling behind competitors could mean losing market share, customers, and influence.

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Geopolitical competition could make an industry-wide pause even more difficult. AI development is no longer limited to Silicon Valley, as Chinese companies and state-backed initiatives are heavily investing in advanced AI systems. For Western AI companies, voluntarily slowing development could raise concerns that competitors outside such an agreement could continue advancing and gain a technological advantage.