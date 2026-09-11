BRICS Summit 2026: A quick guide to the most powerful leaders in town

BRICS 2026: New Delhi takes center stage as heads of state and delegates gather at Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS summit. Following the bloc’s historic enlargement — welcoming nations across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia — the summit represents an unprecedented concentration of global population, energy production, and emerging market capital.

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As the Summit unfolds against a backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions and shifts in global trade, the core agenda centers on multilateral governance reform, local currency trade, supply chain resilience, and digital infrastructure integration.