From NRE accounts to FPI and GIFT City: Rupeeflo expands digital infrastructure for overseas investors

Rupeeflo said nuvanta is designed for NRIs, OCIs, foreign nationals and overseas entities across more than 60 countries. The company claims the platform can reduce a traditionally fragmented onboarding process that can take weeks to less than 60 minutes by integrating multiple steps into a single digital journey.

From bank accounts to FDI and FPI

The platform's use cases extend beyond conventional bank-account opening. Nuvanta supports NRE and NRO account opening, FCNR deposits, DEMAT onboarding, FDI and FPI pipelines, mortgage KYC and financial journeys linked to GIFT City, according to Rupeeflo.

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This positions the platform as a common technology layer for financial institutions dealing with different categories of overseas customers and investment flows.

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Zerodha, Groww among users

Rupeeflo said the platform is already being used by more than 20 financial institutions. Brokers including Zerodha, Groww and Axis Securities are using nuvanta to facilitate digital DEMAT account openings for global investors, while leading Indian and global banks are also using the platform.

The company said nuvanta has already onboarded more than 25,000 global investors across 60-plus countries.

Tackling the document burden

Cross-border onboarding can involve additional requirements around foreign documents, authentication, country-specific regulations and compliance. Rupeeflo said nuvanta currently supports more than 14,000 document types and has verified over 30,000 documents.

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Its e-notarisation feature allows documents to be digitally notarised through live interactions with licensed officers. Digital signing supports Digital Signature Certificates, Aadhaar e-Sign and ID-backed signatures, while the platform also incorporates e-apostille and risk analytics capabilities.

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$20 billion in FCNR(B) deposits

Rupeeflo also said its technology stack, through integrations with top banking institutions in India, has facilitated approximately $20 billion in FCNR(B) deposits.

The launch comes alongside growing efforts to simplify foreign investment into India. The Rupeeflo Summit 2026 brought together senior representatives from the RBI, SEBI, IFSCA, NSDL and Zerodha to discuss regulatory reforms and how India can make it easier for global investors to access its financial markets while maintaining safeguards.

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