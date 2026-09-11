BRICS Summit 2026: Menu to be millet-forward, focus on local products, say sous-chefs

Leading that effort at The LaLiT, New Delhi, executive sous chef Amit Biswas said millets, local produce and balanced flavours are at the centre of the menu for summit guests, PTI reported.

Biswas said the hotel was promoting millets in line with the Prime Minister’s focus on the grain. He said the breakfast menu had been planned keeping in mind the many guests staying at the hotel, with spice levels and the overall spread designed so that everyone could enjoy the food. He added that the menus were planned to showcase Indian food through Indian spices, traditional vegetables and farm-grown produce, with a stronger focus on local products so that guests could see what is available in India.

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VIDEO | BRICS Summit 2026: Amit Biswas, Executive Sous Chef, The Lalit, New Delhi, says, "So, we are promoting millets at BRICS. As our honourable Prime Minister is focusing on millets, we are promoting millets at BRICS. Moreover, we have kept our breakfast menu in mind… pic.twitter.com/M4bGootMK6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

Delhi hotels plan regional and wellness-focused dishes for delegates

At The Leela Palace, executive sous chef Astik Oberoi said the menus had been thoughtfully curated for each delegation as preparations continued for the BRICS Summit in Delhi.

The leaders, along with spouses, diplomats and business delegations, are staying at Delhi’s luxury hotels, where special menus have been planned for the visit. The Taj Mahal, The Leela Palace and The LaLiT are preparing Indian dishes with contemporary and international influences for the guests.

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VIDEO | Delhi: "The menus have been very thoughtfully curated for each and every delegation," says Astik Oberoi, Executive Sous-Chef, The Leela Palace, on preparations for the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/xZNqXzCwBl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2026

Menu for BRICS guests, delegates

At the Taj Mahal, the offering includes a "Tradition to Table" selection inspired by recipes linked to the chefs’ earliest culinary mentors, with dishes such as spiced walnuts from Kashmir, Purani Dilli Maida Kaju, Maharashtra’s Bhakarwadi, Rajasthan’s Mini Kachori, Bengal’s Kucho Nimki and Tamil Nadu’s Murukku.

At The Leela Palace, the preparations include an edible handcrafted lotus made with rose, saffron and cardamom and paired with indigenous Indian fruits. The hotel is also offering Aujasya millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions. Its specially curated menus use Indian spices and traditional grains and ingredients including barley, millet, jowar and sattu, while its restaurants and in-room dining are featuring special dishes from Jamavar. General manager Preeti Makhija had said the hotel was also putting security arrangements, reception protocols and special menus in place for delegates from five countries.

At The LaLiT, the menu has been designed to celebrate India’s regional culinary heritage while also reflecting the spirit of the gathering. Alongside a millet-forward selection, the spread includes refined takes on classics such as galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads. Chefs have also prepared dishes including Braised Eggplant with Miso Paste, Simmered Chinese Cabbage and Kidney Bean Sweet Japanese Style with Amber Sauce.

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BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on 12 and 13 September

India will host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September, with leaders from BRICS member and partner countries and outreach invitees attending. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are among the leaders attending, with Putin and Pezeshkian already in New Delhi.

The programme on Saturday will begin with the arrival of BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam at 2 pm, followed by a closed session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism, a visit to the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, a family photo session and a joint tree plantation. A gala dinner hosted by the Prime Minister is scheduled for 7.30 pm.

On Sunday, proceedings resume with the arrival of leaders from BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees, followed by a family photo and an open session on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.