RIL AGM 2026: Reliance launches JioBharatIQ to democratise AI in 22 local languages

Reliance Industries has unveiled JioBharatIQ at Reliance's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), an AI-powered platform aimed at making artificial intelligence accessible, affordable and useful for every Indian. Announced as part of the company's broader AI strategy, JioBharatIQ is designed to serve as a personal AI companion that can help users with everyday tasks, information, learning and digital assistance.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Reliance AGM 2026: RIL to commission first phase of 40 GWh battery gigafactory this year

Built on Reliance Intelligence, the company's sovereign AI infrastructure, JioBharatIQ will support 22 Indian languages, enabling users to interact with AI in their preferred language. Reliance says the platform has been created with a focus on India's linguistic diversity, ensuring that advanced AI capabilities are not limited to English-speaking users.

"JioBharatIQ will make AI a companion for every Indian," Akash Ambani said while outlining its vision for inclusive and large-scale AI adoption across the country.

The platform is expected to simplify access to information and digital services while offering intuitive AI-powered assistance tailored to Indian users. By removing language and technology barriers, Reliance aims to bring AI closer to millions of people across urban and rural India.

Advertisement

JioBharatIQ is part of Reliance's larger effort to build India-first AI solutions powered by a secure, trusted and green computing backbone. The company has emphasised that all its AI services will be guided by three core principles ease of use, trust and affordability.

ALSO READ: Jio Call Agent to bring AI assistant into phone calls for over 500 million users

As India accelerates its digital transformation, Reliance believes AI should become a mass-market technology rather than a tool limited to a few. Through JioBharatIQ, the company aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence and enable citizens to benefit from emerging technologies in their daily lives.

With multilingual support, localised capabilities and a focus on accessibility, JioBharatIQ represents Reliance's vision of making AI as widely available as mobile connectivity, helping millions of Indians participate in the country's next wave of digital innovation.