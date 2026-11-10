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Sarvam’s next big bet: Can India’s AI challenger become a global full-stack player?

Sarvam’s next big bet: Can India’s AI challenger become a global full-stack player?

The appointment of former Google Cloud India MD Sashikumar Sreedharan as President and CBO signals a shift in Sarvam’s priorities. The bigger test will be turning its research capabilities into a sustainable global business

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Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:39 PM IST
Sarvam’s next big bet: Can India’s AI challenger become a global full-stack player?Sarvam AI (Photo: File Photo)

Sarvam AI is entering a new phase of growth, and its latest leadership appointment offers a glimpse into the direction the Bengaluru-based start-up wants to take. The company has appointed former Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan as its President and Chief Business Officer (CBO), bringing in a seasoned enterprise technology leader at a time when it is looking to expand beyond its foundational AI ambitions.

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Sreedharan, who previously also led Microsoft's enterprise business in India for over five years, will join Sarvam's board and oversee its enterprise and government businesses. His responsibilities will also include marketing, finance, forward-deployed engineering, service delivery and commercial operations.

The appointment is significant because it brings business execution into sharper focus. Sarvam says more than 100 enterprises and government institutions are already building with its full-stack AI offering. The challenge now is to convert these engagements into repeatable deployments, long-term customer relationships and predictable revenue.

This is also consistent with what co-founder Vivek Raghavan had indicated during an earlier interaction with Business Today. He had said that Sarvam would be looking to hire global talent, signalling that the company's ambitions were not restricted to building an India-centric research organisation.

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The talent strategy is beginning to take shape, with the company strengthening its leadership and research capabilities even as it looks to widen its international footprint.

The financial backing gives it room to pursue this transition. In June 2026, Sarvam announced a $234-million first close of its $300-million Series B funding round at a valuation of $1.5 billion. HCLTech led the round with a $150-million investment, alongside Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners. The capital is intended to support frontier model research, compute infrastructure, product development and expansion of its enterprise business. According to sources, Sarvam is again looking to raise fresh funding.

The company is also broadening its technology proposition. Its recent announcements at Sarvam Epoch, the company’s flagship event, showcased developments across foundation models, speech recognition, document intelligence, inference infrastructure and enterprise agents. Its Indus platform brings together voice, work, document, content and coding agents, while its knowledge fabric aims to help AI agents navigate fragmented enterprise information more reliably. The strategy suggests Sarvam wants to own more of the technology stack rather than compete only as a model developer.

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Sarvam’s partnership with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), announced in October, is another indication of this ambition. The agreement provides a framework for developing and deploying AI applications across the Army, Navy and Air Force, including operational, training and decision-support requirements. Such institutional engagements could give Sarvam access to complex, high-value use cases where data control and sovereign infrastructure matter.

However, the road ahead will not be easy. Sarvam faces stiff competition from global AI players that have already established a strong foothold in India, winning enterprise customers with their AI offerings.

A June 2026 assessment by CRISIL, titled Indian AI's Three Tests, identifies compute infrastructure, growth capital and commercial viability as critical determinants for India's AI companies. It also flags the execution risks facing foundation-model businesses as global model costs decline and competition intensifies.

For Sarvam, the next milestone will therefore be less about how many models it builds and more about how effectively customers adopt and pay for them. Can it establish recurring enterprise revenues, compete with global AI providers on performance and pricing, and replicate its India success in overseas markets?

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 4:39 PM IST
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