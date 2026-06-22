Who is the father of Artificial Intelligence? Know about the scientist who coined ‘AI’

Did you know the roots of artificial intelligence (AI) trace back to the 1920s, decades before OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained popularity in 2022? The groundwork for AI was reportedly laid in the 1920s, with the formal emergence coined in 1956. But who was the person behind this groundbreaking concept?

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It was John McCarthy, the computer scientist, famously known as "Father of Artificial Intelligence,” for inventing the term AI. Later, the term was introduced as an independent academic and research discipline.

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What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that brings the ability to computers or machines to learn, reason, and solve problems similarly to humans. The technology can analyse massive amounts of data that identify patterns, make predictions, and perform tasks that traditionally require human decision-making.

In the present day, AI powers several virtual assistants, chatbots, systems, and others capable of generating text, images, audio, code, video, and others. The technology continuously learns from data to improve its performance over time and automate complex processes across industries.

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Why is John McCarthy known as father of Artificial Intelligence?

McCarthy is widely known for laying the foundation for AI that helped shape the technology. He first introduced the term "Artificial Intelligence" in 1955, giving the technology a critical status in the field of computer science.

A year later, he organised a landmark Dartmouth Conference where he formally launched AI as a scientific discipline.

McCarthy also developed LISP, one of the earliest known programming languages, and it soon became a key tool for AI research.

He also introduced several concepts of AI, such as machine learning, common-sense reasoning, and the logical representation of knowledge, which are still relevant.

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Due to this reason, McCarthy is widely recognised as the "Father of Artificial Intelligence," a title that reflects his lasting impact on one of the most transformative technologies of the modern era.

Today, his research and ideas continue to progress in areas of natural language processing, robotics and machine learning. John McCarthy received several prestigious awards for his contributions to AI and computer science. He received the 1971 Turing Award for his pioneering work in the field of AI. He also received the United States National Medal of Science and Kyoto Prize.