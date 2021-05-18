Facebook's virtual reality head Hugo Barra leaves company

Highlights The mind behind Facebooks Oculus, Hugo Barra, has left the social media company.

The mind behind Facebook's Oculus, Hugo Barra, has left the social media company. Barra posted a long note on Facebook announcing his exit from the company. He joined the company in 2017 to run its Oculus VR team. Barra was appointed as the Vice President of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality at Facebook. Prior to Facebook, Barra was associated with brands like Google and Xiaomi.

"Today is my last day at Facebook Reality Labs, after 4 years working on projects that have been more exciting and more challenging than anything I've encountered in my career, with some of the brightest minds and kindest people I've ever had the pleasure to meet," Barra posted on his Facebook account. "When Mark Zuckerberg approached me 5 years ago to come to Facebook to lead the Oculus team and work on virtual reality, I knew I was jumping into an ambitious journey to help build the next computing platform, but I couldn't have imagined just how much this team would get done in just a few years. Looking back at what we accomplished together with Oculus Go, Quest and Quest 2, I'm truly beyond proud.

Barra in his farewell note mentions the launch of Facebook's s first pair of consumer "smart glasses," which is being developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban. He had posted about the upcoming smart glasses on Twitter and provided a glimpse into the making of the new piece of tech.

"I'm equally excited about what's yet to come, starting this year with the launch of Facebook's smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, which will begin connecting the dots from today's VR headsets to tomorrow's AR glasses," Barra posted but did not reveal when the smart glasses will be launched.

Hugo Barra joined Facebook in 2017 after for several years in Xiaomi, where he was the Vice President of Global. Prior to his stint in Xiaomi, he had also served as the VP of Android product management at Google. Barra was hired by Facebook to lead the company's Virtual Reality business. During his time on Facebook, Barra was instrumental in shaping the Oculus Go, Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

Talking about his next move, Hugo Barra said that he is planning to dive into something completely new. He said that he wants to explore the healthcare technology space.