Google's rumoured foldable Pixel phone may borrow some of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's features

Google has been rumoured to be working on a foldable device for the longest time. As per the latest reports, Samsung plans to begin supplying its ultra-thin glass (UTG) to Google. Notably, Samsung supplies its UTG (ultra-thin glass) to smartphone manufacturers who are into producing foldable devices. The UTG is used as the cover window for foldable devices.

As per ET News, Google's rumoured foldable device will use Samsung's Ultra Thing Glass. The report states that Samsung is planning to shop the UTGs to Google and other smartphone companies in the second half of the year. Interestingly, the Galaxy Fold Z Flip was the first foldable smartphone to use Samsung UTG as cover windows. From then on, the other foldable smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also got the UTG as a cover window.

Apart from the UTG, Google might also use Samsung Display's foldable OLED panel. Not much has been revealed about the smartphone, but Google is expected to announce the phone at a hardware event along with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones.

Earlier a 9to5 Google report revealed that Google plans to launch three new phones this year and one of them could be the foldable device which has been codenamed Passport. The model numbers of the Japanese variants of the smartphones had surfaced online. The model names are as follows Barbet (Pixel 5a 5G) G4S1M, Oriole (Pixel 6 family) GR1YH, Raven (Pixel 6 family) GF5KQ, Passport (Pixel foldable) GPQ72.

Google Pixel fans were expecting Google to launch the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the IO 2021.But a Google spokesperson had stated that the Pixel 5a would arrive during the October event, it will only be exclusive to the US and Japan. The same has not been saying about the Pixel 6 series which is also expected to hit the markets this year. The reports suggest that Google will name them Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 XL, the XL could be the device with a bigger screen.

With Pixel 6, Google might introduce an all-new design something that has never been seen before in Pixel phones. Apart from a new design, Google's own chipset which has been named "Whitechapel" might also debut with the Pixel phones that are slated to launch later this year. Google is yet to issue a statement on the same.