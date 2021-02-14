Here are 10 most admired tech companies according to Fortune

Highlights Apple has topped the list of most admired companies for the 14th year in a row.

Amazon has retained its second spot from last year.

All the top 10 most admired companies in Fortunes 2021 list are American.

Fortune Magazine, one of the leading Multinational business magazines headquartered in New York regularly ranked lists. The Fortune 500 is a famous list published every year of the 500 largest American corporations by total revenue.

Fortune has been compiling a list of the World's most admired companies annually. In the latest edition, we can see the effects of the pandemic. The reliance on tech giants has increased to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation.

It's only fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft have bagged and maintained their top 3 spots in Fortune's ranking of corporate reputation.

Apple the American technology giant has topped the list for the 14th year in a row based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts. The streaming juggernaut Netflix has returned to the top.

Here is the list of the 10 most admired tech companies: