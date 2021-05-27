iPhone 13 launch may happen on time as Apple partner TSMC begins making A15 chip

Highlights Apple supplier TSMC has reportedly begun the production of A15 chipset.

The A15 chipset will power this year's iPhone 13 series.

The Apple A15 chip is reportedly in a bigger demand than last year's A14.

iPhone 13 may arrive on time later this year because TSMC, the supplier of chips to Apple, has begun the production of the A15 chipset. Apple usually launches its new flagship iPhone models sometime in September, and the on-schedule production of the iPhone 13 chip falls in line with that timeline. Last year, the launch of the iPhone 12 series got pushed back because of the troubles caused by Covid-19 to the manufacturing and supply chains, but Apple's supply partners, at least TSMC, seem to be on track this year.

The production of the A15 chipset has begun at TSMC's facilities, some of which are located in areas that have been ravaged by the pandemic. It is not clear how TSMC kicked off the production despite logistical issues in these areas, but it is good news for Apple that it may not have to delay the launch this year. According to a report by DigiTimes, the demand for the Apple A15 chip will exceed that of the A14 Bionic, which is why TSMC getting to work on time makes sense.

The Apple A15 chipset will reportedly use the same 5nm architecture as the one of A14, but a 4nm chipset is expected to arrive next year. Even though the architecture is going to be identical between the two chipsets, the A15 may offer better performance and energy efficiency on the new iPhones this year.

This year, as well, Apple may launch four iPhone models, and they may be unsurprisingly called the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four iPhone 13 models are expected to retain the display sizes of the iPhone 12 series, but there are some changes that rumours suggest will be there.

The biggest of them would be a smaller notch. A wide range of renders is now floating on the internet, suggesting the iPhone 13 display may look slightly different. Another change coming to the iPhone 13 series, at least the Pro models, is the 120Hz refresh rate display that Apple will call ProMotion Display. Samsung is perhaps the supplier for these high refresh rate displays, while the rest are coming from Samsung, LG, and BOE. All the iPhone 13 models will come with OLED displays.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 13 series may bring improvements. Last year, Apple launched support for Dolby Vision video recording and playback on the iPhone 12 series. This year, that is going to be retained, but the iPhone maker may have another major announcement to enhance cameras.

While the launch of the iPhone 13 series is still around four months away, Apple is holding this year's WWDC next month. The conference will kick off with the keynote address on June 7. Among the new operating systems, such as iOS 15 and macOS 12, Apple is likely to introduce a new MacBook Pro with the new M1X chipset and a major redesign.