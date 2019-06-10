Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 10, here're the specifications, price

Samsung is all set to launch its next Galaxy Note flagship on August 10. The South Korean phone major will launch two Galaxy Note 10 models for the first time this year. The new Galaxy Note 10 series will include the regular Note 10 smartphone along with the Note 10 Pro variant. According to the leaks, the new Galaxy Note is expected to finally ditch the headphone jack in its Pro variant. The regular Note 10 option is still expected to carry the 3.5 mm audio jack. The Note, used for more productive purposes, is expected to continue having a stylus, but will now lack physical buttons and come with pressure sensitive edges instead.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note series will come with the vertical triple camera setup on the back, unlike the Samsung Galaxy 10 series. For selfies, the smartphone will have a punch-hole camera design. As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9825, which is a 7nm chip. Meanwhile, leaks suggest that the Note 10 Pro will have a 4.1mm chin versus 4.9mm on the S10+.

In a big letdown, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won't come with the previously leaked 45W fast charging. According to a tweet posted by Max Weinbach of XDA, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with only 25 W fast charging. The absence of 45 W charger is going to be a big disappointment for the Galaxy Note fans. Samsung was working on the 45W charging technology for a while now. However, it seems the tech isn't ready for the big Note event. The first Samsung phone to sport a 45 W fast charging could now be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone which will launch by the end of 2019. At the moment, Samsung's flagship phones come with a 15W charger.

According to my source, the Note 10 Pro will only have 25w charging, not the 45w previously leaked. The A90 is getting the 45w charging previously written about. - Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) June 8, 2019

As for the price, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched as a $1000 smartphone and the price was higher for the phone with higher storage and more RAM. Following the trend, the Galaxy Note 10 prices are expected to be higher, at least for the Pro variant of the Note 10.

Edited By: Udit Verma

