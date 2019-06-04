Apple WWDC 2019: tvOS 13 unveiled for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Focusing on improvising experience across devices, Apple's WWDC conference gave us a glimpse of the upcoming software Apple has been working on for long. The Cupertino tech giant previewed the next, upcoming operating system for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The tvOS 13 will focus on offering an easy and more personalized entertainment device to watch TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps, that too on the biggest screen in the home.

Focusing on just the right areas, the tvOS 13 brings in the much-needed multi-user support for customers to access their own content along with recommendations. The new Apple TV Control Center will make it easy to switch between family members so that everyone will have their own personalized entertainment experience. Users see their unique Up Next list and receive TV and movie recommendations based on their tastes. The new Control Center is also likely to provide users with quick access to key Apple TV features, including system sleep and audio routing.

The tvOS 13 will also bring a new home screen to Apple TV 4K, which has been designed for discovery. Similar to the experience on Netflix, Apps will be able to show full-screen video previews on the Home screen.

Using the multi-user support, users will be able to play their personalized playlists and recommendation. In the new Control Center, users will be able to quickly access the song that is currently playing. In addition, users will also be able to follow along on-screen lyrics timed in sync with their favourite songs.

Earlier this year in March, Apple had unveiled Gaming Arcade. Interestingly, with tvOS 13, Apple Arcade will be available on Apple TV 4K as well. With a single subscription, a family of six will have unlimited access to over 100 new and exclusive games, all with no ads or additional purchases, and many will offer support for game controllers. Customers will be able to play Apple Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

tvOS 13 also adds support for the best and most popular game controllers in the world, Xbox One S and PlayStation Dual Shock 4.

"tvOS powers the Apple TV 4K experience and continues to set the standard for home entertainment," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. "With more personalized features to enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies, photos and music, expanded gaming support and stunning new screen savers, tvOS 13 delivers the most complete entertainment experience to everyone in the home."

tvOS 13 features the all-new Apple TV app, which brings together different ways to find and watch TV shows and movies into one powerful app. The Apple TV app offers Apple TV channels, personalized recommendations and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows, including the largest collection of 4K HDR titles to browse, buy or rent. This fall, Apple TV+, Apple's original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on other Apple devices and select third-party platforms.

While the preview of the tvOS will be available for Apple Developer Program members starting today, the public beta program will be available to users later this month from beta.apple.com.

