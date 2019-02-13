Xiaomi to spoil Samsung's party, set to launch Mi 9 on February 20

Xiaomi is all set to spoil Samsung's tenth anniversary party. The Chinese smartphone major has announced that it will unveil the new Mi 9 smartphone on February 20 in Beijing. Samsung will also unveil its Galaxy S10 -Series in San Francisco on the same date. Xiaomi's Mi 9 carries the code name "battle angel", and is being marketed as the company's best-looking smartphone to date.

Not much is known about the specifications of Xiaomi's Mi 9, but rumours have revealed that Xiaomi will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC to power the device. Mi 9 is also expected to support 27W fast charging technology. The phone would be running on MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie. Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 3,500mAh battery.

As far as the optics is concerned, Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a 48-MP primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. On the front, Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 24-MP Sony IMX576 sensor. The triple camera setup can also be seen in the Mi 9 promo image. Although rest of the phone is covered, the camera setup can be easily seen.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, White, and Gold colours in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256MB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

