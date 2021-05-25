Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 in India, price starts at Rs 102,999

Highlights The Surface Laptop 4 comes in AMD Ryzen and Intel Core chipset options.

The Surface Laptop 4 includes 13.5 and 15-inch touchscreen options.

The 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is the base model and is priced at Rs 102,999.

Microsoft India on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Surface Laptop 4 in the country. The company is targeting both commercial and educational customers with its new laptop. Microsoft also confirmed that the new Surface Laptop 4 would be available on Amazon India.

In an interview with India Today Tech, Microsoft in March this year said that the company is trying to bring Surface laptops within weeks, and the company has indeed managed to do the same with Surface Laptop 4.

The all-new Surface Laptop 4 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen options. Microsoft says that the 13.5-inch is ideal for productivity and portability, while the 15-inch is perfect for multitasking. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with a built-in HD camera backed by Studio Mics and packs Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India and availability

The Surface Laptop 4 will be available online via Amazon for interested consumers. It will also be available to commercial resellers and retail stores. Microsoft says that the consumer SKU models will be available with a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444 per month.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i5 options. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 102,999. The 15-inch AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 134,999. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage will be available at Rs 151,999.

The Surface Laptop 4 commercial SKU models start at Rs 105,499 for the AMD Ryzen 5 model and go up to Rs 177,499 for the Core i7 option.

Surface Laptop 4 specifications

The Surface Laptop 13.5 model comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 201 PPI pixel density with 2256x1504 pixels screen resolution. It supports a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 15-inch model features a 15-inch PixelSense display with 201 PPI pixel density and 2496x1664 pixels screen resolution. Both the laptops come with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR4 RAM options.

In terms of storage, the Surface Laptop 4 comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Connectivity options include 1 USB-C port, 1 USB-A, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Surface Connect port. The Surface Laptop 4 will run on Windows 10 Home and come with an aluminium casing.

Talking about the colours, the Surface Laptop 4 comes in Platinum with Alcantara material palm rest and Matte Black with metal palm rest. The 13.5-inch model weighs 1.2 kilograms, while the 15-inch model weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Announcing the new Surface Laptop 4, Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, "We are pleased to bring the new Surface Laptop 4 to India, expanding our innovative line-up of products and solutions that cater to the new ways of working and learning in a hybrid model, which is here to stay. Surface Laptop 4, with new meeting and collaboration accessories from Microsoft, aims to empower users amid the evolving hybrid environment."