Nokia forays into laptop segment, launches PureBook x14 for Rs 59,990

After foraying into smart TVs, Nokia is now marking its entry into the laptop segment. Claiming to address users' multifunctional requirements with its sleek, ultralight-weight form-factor and super-fast processing, the Nokia PureBook x14 priced at Rs 59,990 will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from December 18.

"Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for," says Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President - Nokia Brand Partnerships.

Featuring a 14inch Full HD IPS panel with. 16.7 million colours and up to 250 nits brightness, the Nokia PureBook X14 comes with Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor with 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. This Windows 10 Home Plus weighs 1.1 kg and is 16.8mm sleek. Addressing consumer's work and entertainment needs, it offers audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos for headphones. It also has HD IR webcam with support Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the touchpad with multiple gesture options. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wifi, 2 USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, one USB type C 3.1 port, an HDMI port, an Audio out along with mic in.

"At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavour to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken center focus. With the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, our effort is to provide our customers a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nokia in our shared goal of providing for the needs of Indian consumers," says Dev Iyer, Vice President - Private Brands at Flipkart.

With online education and 'work from home' becoming a norm, new players are entering the laptop space. For instance, Xiaomi India ventured into laptop space earlier this year. The demand for laptops has grown by over 2.3X. Analysis of millions of customer reviews and a study of the laptop market have revealed a high demand for attributes such as premium picture quality, multifunctionality, ultra-lightweight, and sleek design. Guided by these insights, Flipkart, along with Nokia, is looking to address the requirements of contemporary laptop users, who often juggle between work and home.

