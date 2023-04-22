1 in 4 Apple device users in India need repairs, most find Apple service too expensive: Survey

One of the common complaints received from Apple consumers over the last 3 years has been the quality of Apple products and its high cost of service in case an issue is faced, according to a survey. The survey also focused on issues people have faced with Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, laptops, desktops, and accessories like AirPods and chargers.

LocalCircles conducted a national survey to understand how Apple consumers purchase the company’s products and the key issues they have faced with less than 3-year-old Apple products. Over 22,000 individuals who use Apple products in 271 districts across India participated in the survey, with 63 per cent being male and 37 per cent being female. Additionally, 47 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1, 35 per cent from tier 2, and 18 per cent of respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

Among the 11,269 respondents who cited issues with their Apple products, 23 per cent of them faced "device battery discharging rapidly." 13 per cent of the respondents cited "display screen damage," 10 per cent of the respondents faced "device battery heating excessively," and 6% of the respondents had issues with "device not charging," "device screen flickering," "device display stays black/doesn't come on," "lack of sound or no ringtone," "device passing electric current," or "other issues."

Out of the 11,269 respondents who answered the question, approximately 3,800 owners of Apple devices reported experiencing certain problems with their devices that were less than three years old. These issues included quick battery drainage, display screen damage and battery overheating. As Apple stores open, many of these consumers are likely to walk in with a defective product or a service request, something that Apple must plan to address to build consumer trust in India.

Another major issue that the survey has reported in the past as a top consumer concern in India is the high cost of device service and repair with most brands. When LocalCircles looked at the data of Apple consumers in its last Right to Repair study in December 2022, it found that 49 per cent of those surveyed had a less than 3-year-old Apple device needing repair and said they found it cost-prohibitive to repair it through Apple and its partners. Only 10 per cent of the respondents found Apple repair costs to be reasonable.

