23-yr-old Indian-origin CEO defends 84-hour work week, compares startup to 'rocket launch'

Daksh Gupta, the 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO of San Francisco-based AI startup Greptile, has once again defended his controversial stance on gruelling work hours amid widespread backlash. In an interview with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, Gupta described his company's intense work culture as akin to a “rocket launch,” reiterating his belief that hard work is essential for success in a competitive industry.

Related Articles

“When two smart groups tackle the same problem, the one that works harder and gets luckier wins. While luck is uncontrollable, effort isn’t,” Gupta said, doubling down on Greptile’s demanding policies, which include workdays running from 9 am to 11 pm, six days a week, with occasional Sunday work.

The controversy began with a now-viral post Gupta shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he candidly described Greptile’s work culture. “Workdays start at 9 am and end at 11 pm, sometimes later. We also work Saturdays, occasionally Sundays. The environment is high-stress, with zero tolerance for mediocrity,” Gupta wrote.

His post quickly drew over 1.6 million views, sparking a backlash from critics who accused him of glorifying overwork and promoting an unsustainable work environment.

In the NBC Bay Area interview, Gupta acknowledged that such intense work environments are not for everyone, saying, “Many companies thrive while promoting work-life balance. I have nothing against having a work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors.”

Gupta also addressed the polarised reactions to his post, claiming that while he has received “multiple death threats,” his inbox has also been flooded with job applications. “My inbox is 20 per cent threats and 80 per cent job applications,” he said, underscoring the divide in public opinion.

Gupta, who was educated in Delhi and previously worked at Amazon in the US, attributed his work ethos not to his Indian heritage but to the startup culture of San Francisco. “I work this way because I’m San Franciscan, not because I’m Indian,” he said, countering some racially charged comments he has received.

The young entrepreneur framed Greptile’s intense work culture as a temporary necessity during its early, high-growth phase. “This is like a rocket launch—you put in extraordinary effort to achieve escape velocity. It’s not supposed to be forever,” he explained.

While some praised Gupta’s transparency and commitment to hard work, others warned that such practices could harm employee mental health and productivity. Critics also questioned whether such a model could attract diverse talent in the long term.

Gupta’s statement, “I recommend work-life balance to our competitors,” has drawn both ridicule and admiration, fuelling ongoing debates about the sustainability of extreme startup environments.