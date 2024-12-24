5.9Mn Google searches, 138Mn Reels: Here's what happens every minute on the internet

In 2024, the digital world is larger and more connected than ever before. Nearly 70% of the global population is now spending their time online. This unprecedented level of connectivity fuels an astronomical surge in digital activity. Be it streaming services or online shopping or AI-driven tools, we are generating zettabytes of data. This explosion of digital interactions not only underscores the growing reliance on technology but also highlights how industries and individuals must adapt to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape.

In its 12th edition, Domo's "Data Never Sleeps" report offers a compelling snapshot of our digital ecosystem, highlighting the staggering volume of data generated every minute and the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping online engagement.

"The phenomenal acceleration of generative AI over the past two years has dominated the digital conversation, and this year’s Data Never Sleeps shows how we’ve reached a new tipping point – AI is primed to dethrone competitive mainstays of the internet era," said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo.

The report’s findings emphasise the urgent need for companies to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. AI and data are driving transformative changes across industries, reshaping everything from entertainment and e-commerce to communication and security.

Here are a few highlights from the 12th edition of "Data Never Sleeps".

AI's Ascendancy

One of the most significant trends this year is the rise of AI-driven platforms. For instance, Google’s Gemini AI attracts 8,574 visitors per minute, signalling a shift in how people access information. Traditional search engines like Google still dominate with 5.9 million searches per minute but are facing increasing competition from AI-powered alternatives and voice assistants like Siri, which handles over 1 million queries in the same timeframe.

Shifts in Entertainment Consumption

The report reveals evolving patterns in digital entertainment. While Netflix streaming has decreased by 19% to 362,962 hours since 2021, platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram Reels and TikTok are experiencing substantial growth. 138.9 million reels are played across Facebook and Instagram every minute. While it's banned in India, globally TikTok users upload 16,000 videos per minute, and Snapchat has seen also seen a 37% increase in snaps sent compared to 2022.

Evolution of the Digital Workplace

Collaboration tools remain central to professional communication. Microsoft Teams records 229 million meeting minutes per minute, Slack users send 1.04 million messages, and Zoom experiences 288 downloads every minute. These figures show the sustained reliance on digital platforms for workplace collaboration.

Cybersecurity Concerns

The rise in digital activity is accompanied by mounting risks. Alarmingly, 4,080 data records are compromised every minute, highlighting the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures as the digital ecosystem expands.

Data Never Sleeps 12.0 (Source: Domo)

A Call for Adaptation

With data growing rapidly and AI changing the way we interact online, businesses must stay flexible and find new ways to keep up. They also need to focus on protecting data as digital activity increases. Domo’s report highlights how being quick to adapt is key in this fast-paced, data-driven world.