Elon Musk has shared a love poem on X, formerly known as Twitter, which was written by the AI chatbot Grok. This AI chatbot, a rival for ChatGPT, was launched by Musk’s AI company called xAI. The long love poem shared reads, “In love, we find a universe aglow, a cosmic dance of hearts that ebb and flow”. Musk wrote, “I asked Grok to write a poem about love.”

Several netizens reacted to this AI-generated love poem. One user wrote, “Grok understands love.” while another wrote, “That is so funny Elon, but I like.” One user wrote, “Did you ask it to write a poem about love in the style of a 14-year-old?” Here are a few reactions that you won’t want to miss.

Are you going to make a song out of it? pic.twitter.com/I70KRZ3wUa — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 27, 2023

Did you ask it to write a poem about love in the style of 14 year old? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 27, 2023

Grok is going to be a heartbreaker ✨♥️ — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) November 27, 2023

grok the beautiful love poet — KOKO (@Bayc364) November 27, 2023

Several users are experimenting with Grok. One user recently asked the AI chatbot to roast Elon Musk in one word, and it responded by saying “Overrated”. The tech billionaire also saw this post and commented, “accurate”. Several users responded to the post, one wrote, “Grok a savage”, another wrote, “Rebellion in the family?” and one wrote, “Grok can be cruel sometimes.”

Grok can be cruel sometimes. — Junior Nunez (@jrreinaldonz) November 26, 2023

Rebellion in the family? 🤣 — Dumbo (@DumboFromJapan) November 26, 2023

How humorous 😂 — Sookie (@einefrau_happy) November 26, 2023

Back when the AI chatbot was launched, Musk had revealed that Grok is designed to have a ‘little humour in its responses’. Not just this, it comes with a ‘rebellious streak’ and ‘loves sarcasm’. xAI had announced, “It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

The AI chatbot is only accessible to the X premium users in the US as of now. It is inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the cult sci-fi comedy by British author Douglas Adams.

Grok has been trained for 2 months and is available for select users only. As per the company blog, Grok-1 has surpassed GPT-3.5, the model used in ChatGPT for free.

