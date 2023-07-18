Ahead of July 21 release, Barbie, Oppenheimer fans are being tricked by scammers: Here's how

The much-awaited Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will release in theaters this week. Ahead of the release, scammers have started taking advantage of the hype of the films by tricking users into giving data and steal their money.

Barbie scam

A report by Kaspersky reveals that phishing scams are doing rounds on the internet by tricking fans into giving away their money and sensitive personal data. The report reveals that one such fraudulent page lured the Barbie fans by giving them special offers on the purchase of Barbie dolls. The page also said that the buyers can get limited-edition of movie-related dolls like that of actress Margot Robbie for £12 (approx Rs 1,300). In addition to this, customers can get a helicopter at £56 (approx Rs 6,000).

Once the buyer decides to buy the items, they are asked to enter personal details like name, address, phone number and banking information. Unknowingly, customers are directly giving this information and their money to fraudsters.

The report reveals that beside financial risks, the sensitive stolen personal data is likely to land on Dark Web for sale.

Oppenheimer scam

Oppenheimer is also set to release on July 21, the same as Barbie. Scammers also targeted the Oppenheimer fans by offering them to stream the movie for free ahead of the official release. In this case, they request users to pay nominal charges for registration. They ask users to link their bank card for registration that should raise red flags for the users. Once linked, these scammers can take advantage of difficult-to-cancel debits from users’ accounts.

As per a statement by Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky: “Premieres and exciting events bring a wave of anticipation, but amidst the thrill, it's crucial for users to remain alert and adhere to basic online safety rules. While the experience is exhilarating, we must not overlook the risks. By maintaining a vigilant mindset and practicing safe online habits, we can fully enjoy the Barbie and Oppenheimer experience while safeguarding ourselves from cyber threats lurking in the digital world.”

Kaspersky advises users to double-check the authenticity of the source before sharing any personal information or making online transactions. They should also look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar, which indicates that the website is secure. One should also use a reliable security solution that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

Lastly, one should always rely on official websites, authorised retailers, and reputable sources for purchasing merchandise or accessing movie content.

