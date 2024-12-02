AI-powered 'Death Clock': This app predicts when a person might die based on their habits, other factors

An innovative app named Death Clock is making waves by offering users personalised life expectancy predictions through artificial intelligence (AI). Launched in July, the app has already seen over 125,000 downloads, according to Sensor Tower. The app currently doesn't seem to be downloadable for users in India. However, users may still be able to find workarounds using technologies like VPN.

Related Articles

Unlike what the name suggest, the app claims it will help the user understand the impact of their current habits on their life expectancy and then help make changes to live as long a life as possible.

It uses AI technology based on data from 53 million participants across 1,200 life expectancy studies. By analysing factors such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress levels, the app aims to deliver more precise predictions than traditional methods. Its unique presentation includes a 'death-day card' with the Grim Reaper and a countdown timer for the user's estimated remaining time.

Life expectancy predictions play a crucial role in shaping personal and societal decisions, particularly in financial planning. Governments, insurers, and individuals depend on these estimates for retirement savings, insurance, and healthcare expenditure. Standard averages can be misleading, prompting the need for more accurate alternatives. Cited in a report by Bloomberg, developer Brent Franson claims that Death Clock offers significant improvements in accuracy, potentially influencing policy and behaviour. Research suggests that moving beyond chronological age in policymaking could enhance societal benefits from increased longevity.

The app's insights could impact financial planning by encouraging people to save more or invest in higher-return options if they expect to live longer. Financial planner Ryan Zabrowski points out this could shift retirement strategies and investment trends. However, economic inequality poses challenges, as wealthier individuals tend to have longer life expectancies. Studies indicate a 15-year gap in life expectancy at age 40 between the richest and poorest men, and a 10-year gap for women.

Beyond its grim theme, Death Clock promotes healthier living by encouraging users to adopt habits that may extend their lifespan. It includes factors like gratitude, which research links to longevity. For instance, a Harvard study found that women who express gratitude are less likely to die within three years.

Death Clock is part of a growing trend of tech tools aimed at reducing uncertainty about personal mortality, alongside wearable fitness trackers and other AI-powered apps. Tech millionaires and billionaires are famous for their extravagant expenditure on longevity. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, and entrepreneurs like Bryan Johnson are taking the longevity game to a whole another level.