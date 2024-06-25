AI takes center stage in GCC recruitment, Talent500 survey reveals

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the game for recruiters in the GCC, according to a new survey by Talent500, a leading tech talent platform. The study, conducted among top GCC companies, found that 100% of businesses are eager to integrate AI-driven tools into their hiring processes.

The survey highlights how AI is addressing key recruitment challenges in the region, including limited candidate pools and fierce competition for skilled professionals. A staggering 87.9% of participants identified candidate sourcing as the primary use case for AI in HR tech.

"Traditional recruiting has relied on manual processes and human-led interventions to build the best teams. For e.g. even today, recruiters spend 45%- 55% of their time on manually screening profiles," says Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of ANSR and CEO of Talent500. "AI is rapidly redefining the recruitment landscape, transforming the role of a recruiter from a gatekeeper to a strategic talent scout."

The benefits of AI adoption are already being felt, with recruiters reporting significant improvements in key areas:

Faster Candidate Screening: 75% of respondents observed a significant decrease in time spent on screening.

Enhanced Matching: 59% reported better alignment between candidates and job requirements.

Reduced Bias: 40% believe AI is helping minimise unconscious bias in hiring decisions.

However, the transition to AI-powered recruitment is not without its hurdles. The survey revealed a significant skills gap, with 56.3% of recruiters citing lack of training as a barrier to adoption.

Despite this, optimism remains high, with 75% of respondents indicating a strong likelihood of incorporating AI into their recruitment strategies. The survey also points to the use of AI beyond recruitment, enhancing candidate experience through personalised interactions and improved communication.

"It's enhancing channel selection, reducing costs-of-sourcing by 30%-35% by improving candidate shortlisting accuracy by 80%. New technologies are being used for real-time assistance with screening questions and grading answers, boosting recruiter productivity by 2x. The intelligence also assists in predictive analytics on candidate engagement and identifying at-risk candidates. This has led to over 45% reduction in candidate “ghosting” or drop-offs," adds Ahuja.