Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker with a semi-sphere design launched in India: Know price, features

Amazon has on Thursday launched a new affordable Echo smart speaker in India. The Echo Pop smart speaker comes with a unique semi-sphere design and support for Alexa. The company claims that the AZ2 Neural Edge processor of the speaker enables faster responses for requests to Alexa. It can even track cricket scores, control smart lights and set alarms, reminders and more.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker India price

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is launched at a price of Rs 4,999 in India. In terms of colours, it comes in Green, Purple, White and Black colour options. The smart speaker is now available for purchase on the Amazon website, Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and Amazon devices kiosks across India.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker specifications, features

The front facing Bluetooth speaker points towards the listener, to make it easier for them to hear. Users can give voice commands to Alexa to play music on Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music and more platforms. Users can even connect their smartphones to the speaker via Bluetooth to listen to music directly from the phone.

The Echo Pop smart speaker can also control smart devices at home including smart lights and electrical appliances from brands like Wipro, Syska and Xiaomi. With the help of smart plug, users can also connect their non-smart appliances with the speaker.

As per the statement by Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, “Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers. Aesthetics have become an integral part of our choices today and customers have always appreciated the audio experience of Echo smart speakers. We look forward to customer feedback on Echo Pop’s new design and audio, and hope that it will add more colour, fun and entertainment to their homes.

