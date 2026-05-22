Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: First-time buyers skip budget gadgets, go premium instead

For years, Indian consumers approached electronics and home appliances with a value-first mindset. Most first-time buyers start with entry-level products and gradually upgrade over time. But data from Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2026 suggests that buying behaviour is changing.

According to Amazon.in, consumers are increasingly bypassing budget devices and directly opting for premium gadgets across categories, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and AI-powered appliances.

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“Indian consumers are not just buying more, they are buying better,” Zeba Khan, Director of Consumer Electronics at Amazon.in, told Business Today.

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First-time buyers are going premium

One of the clearest shifts during the sale was visible among first-time buyers of tablets and laptops.

Amazon said premium tablets recorded growth of up to 15 times during the Great Summer Sale, while premium laptops grew 9 times year-on-year.

“First-time buyers are no longer starting at the entry level. They are coming in directly at the premium end and that conviction is showing in the numbers,” Khan said.

The trend suggests that buyers are increasingly prioritising better specifications, longer device life cycles and AI-led experiences over lower upfront pricing.

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A similar pattern was visible in smartphones as well. Khan said the premium smartphone segment doubled in value year-on-year, driven largely by new launches in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 category.

The segment is increasingly attracting buyers looking for premium features without entering ultra-high-end flagship pricing territory.

AI appliances gain traction in Indian homes

The shift is no longer limited to personal gadgets. AI-powered appliances are also seeing strong adoption across Indian households.

According to Amazon, the premium appliance category now contributes one in every three appliance sales on the platform. More notably, over 75% of those purchases are AI-powered products, including smart air conditioners and refrigerators.

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“The consumer electronics AI Store we launched earlier this year was built on exactly this insight and the sale is validating that bet,” Khan said.

Home entertainment categories also reflected the broader premiumisation trend. Consumers are increasingly upgrading to larger televisions and premium display technologies, with the 55-inch-and-above TV category witnessing up to 2x growth in demand during the sale.

Premiumisation spreads beyond metro cities

Amazon said the trend is no longer restricted to major metropolitan markets. Cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad are increasingly mirroring metro consumption patterns, with consumers opting for higher-specification and AI-powered devices.

“These cities are choosing the same higher-spec, AI-powered products as the metros,” Khan said.

According to the company, the shift is being supported by affordability tools such as exchange offers, no-cost EMI options and faster delivery timelines, which are making premium products more accessible to a wider set of consumers.

But beyond financing and discounts, Amazon believes the change reflects a broader shift in consumer mindset, where buyers are increasingly willing to invest more upfront for better technology experiences and long-term value.