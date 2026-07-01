Amazon invests $1 Billion to build Forward Deployed Engineer team: All details

Amazon Web Services has announced an investment of $1 billion for a new Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) unit, which will focus on helping customers develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

FDE engineers work closely with clients and customers to help them with technical challenges, integrate AI into their workflows, and speed up implementation. Francessca Vasquez, AWS’ vice president of frontier AI engineering and services, said, “We’ve had capabilities over the years, but structurally this is like getting everybody together in one business unit with a common rubric of deployment.”

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As enterprises increasingly integrate AI into their core operations, demand for Forward Deployed Engineers is rising. The FDE model has been followed by many IT giants, including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. However, the concept was first popularised by Palantir Technologies more than a decade ago.

Why AWS is investing heavily in FDE team

Amazon highlighted that businesses nowadays are experimenting with AI, but for that they need experienced engineers who can closely work with them to automate their business processes using agentic AI. With the new AI unit, AWS plans to send a small team of around five or six engineers who will work directly with clients.

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These engineers will help the clients build AI applications, integrate AI into existing workflows, and ensure they get the maximum value from agentic AI tools. The company also plans to hire thousands of Forward Deployed Engineers to join their new AI unit, for which it is investing $1 billion.

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Unlike consulting firms like TCS that often bill by the hour, AWS says these projects will be measured based on business outcomes and whether the AI delivers tangible results. It highlighted that the FDE team has already started to work with its clients, including Allen Institute, Cox Automotive, National Basketball Association (NBA), Ricoh, Southwest Airlines, and National Football League (NFL).

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Well, AWS isn't alone, as OpenAI and Anthropic are also investing heavily in Forward Deployed Engineering. On the other hand, Google is also hiring thousands of FDEs to support enterprise AI deployments.