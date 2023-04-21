Amazon launches new anti-counterfeiting initiative to protect customers and combat organised crime

Amazon has launched its Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX), an initiative aimed at tackling counterfeit goods on its platform. The program will allow retail stores and Amazon marketplace sellers to track and label counterfeit products using a third-party database. The move comes as part of Amazon's ongoing efforts to combat organized crime on its platform and prevent fake merchandise from entering its warehouses.

Counterfeiting is a persistent problem for online marketplaces, with fake goods often slipping through the cracks and onto the market. The new initiative will work similarly to data exchange programs used by the credit card industry to detect fraud and identify tactics used by scammers. Stores and sellers can anonymously contribute information and records to flag counterfeiters, or use the database to avoid doing business with them altogether.

"We think it is critical to share information about confirmed counterfeiters to help the entire industry stop these criminals earlier," said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services. In 2021, the initiative was tested in several stores that sell apparel, home goods, and cosmetics, which are often targeted by counterfeiters. The exact number of stores involved has not been disclosed.

Amazon is also working with the US Customs and Border Protection on a data pilot that identifies and targets low-value e-commerce shipments that may contain counterfeit goods or violate other regulations. These efforts are part of the company's broader anti-counterfeiting measures, which aim to protect customers from fraudulent products and maintain the integrity of its platform.

Also Read

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures