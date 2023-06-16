Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides: Here’s how to avail the offer

Amazon Prime members will now get all modes of Uber rides, including cabs, auto and bike at a cheaper rate. The Prime members will get a 5 per cent cashback on unlimited Uber rides when they use Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Out of this 5 per cent cashback, 4 per cent will be added as Uber credit and 1 per cent will be added to the Amazon Pay cashback. This way, these cashbacks can be used in the future rides and while shopping on Amazon.in.

Also Watch: Father’s Day 2023: Top tech gadgets to gift your dad

This cashback is valid for all Prime members starting May 2023. This is not the first time that Amazon and Uber have come together to offer benefits to Prime members. In 2022, Uber announced that all Prime members will get access to Uber Premier at the price of Uber Go, with up to 3 upgrades per month. In addition to this, Prime members also received a 20 per cent discount or up to Rs 60 valid for up to 3 trips per month on Uber Auto, Moto, Rental and Intercity.

How to link Amazon Pay to Uber app

Here are the quick steps you can follow to link you Amazon Pay to Uber account

1. Open the Uber app and tap on the “Account” option in the right bottom corner

2. Go to the “Wallet” category, scroll down and tap on “Add Payment Method or Redeem Gift Card”

3. Once done, select “Amazon Pay”

4. You will now be asked to login to your Amazon account with your credentials

And that is it! Every time you book an Uber ride, all you have to do is set Amazon Pay as your payment method and you will get the required cashback in the respective wallets.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Director, User Growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India said: “Our Customers especially Prime members are constantly seeking a one-stop digital solution with value-driven propositions for their everyday payment needs. Our associations with key brands like Uber help us make this easier. With commuting via cabs and autos being an integral part of everyone’s lives, this offer is another way to deepen this engagement and continue to offer a trusted, convenient and rewarding payment experience through Amazon Pay”.

Amazon Prime Lite is now available in India

In other news, Amazon has introduced a new Amazon Prime Lite subscription tier for its users in India at a price of Rs 999 for 12 months. The Prime Lite subscribers will get get free two-day delivery and will have an option to pay an additional Rs 175 to get morning delivery on eligible products. Additionally, subscribers will also get free no-rush shipping to eligible addresses where they will get Rs 25 cashback on each order.

The Prime Lite subscribers will not get access to the Prime Video OTT platform on web browser, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits. In addition to this, the Lite subscribers can only access Prime Video on two devices simultaneously with resolution limited to HD quality.

Also Read:

Realme 11 Pro 5G with 100 MP camera now available for purchase on Flipkart: Price, sale offers and more

WhatsApp might soon allow you to use multiple accounts on one device

Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 available at a massive discount on Amazon

