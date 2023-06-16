Realme 11 Pro 5G with 100 MP camera now available for purchase on Flipkart: Price, sale offers and more

Realme 11 Pro 5G is now available on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, a 100 MP triple rear camera setup and 12GB RAM. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Realme 11 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants in India. The 8 GBA RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB of internal storage variant is launched at 27,999.

Notably, only Astral Black and Sunrise Beige colour variants are available for purchase right now. The Oasis Green variant will go on sale later.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC and ICICI bank cards on the purchase of the 8GB+128GB model.

Realme 11 Pro 5G specifications

Realme 11 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 100 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Notably, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999 is already available for purchase in India.

