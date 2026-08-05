Anthropic appoints Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar as its first global affairs chief as AI regulation debate intensifies

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Why did Anthropic choose Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar?

Cuéllar reportedly brings government experience and expertise in AI policy and technology issues, making him seem like a consensus builder who can bring different groups together. He has also served as a special assistant in former US President Barack Obama's White House, and now Anthropic expects him to work with President Donald Trump's Republican administration.

He also took part in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace until July, where he co-chaired a task force focused on US national security and nuclear non-proliferation. Cuéllar had also been a part of Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust, an independent body that looks after the public-benefit mission.

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In addition, the appointment comes at a time when there are growing concerns about AI being used for cyberattacks. Anthropic is also having a difficult time building a relationship with the US government, particularly over national security concerns related to AI technology.

The Trump administration also introduced an export control directive that temporarily restricted Anthropic from releasing Mythos 5 and Fable 5 to customers outside the US, amid national security concerns. The govt took similar measures when OpenAI planned to release the GPT 5.6 models.

