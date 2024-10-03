Apple Festive Sale 2024: Big savings on iPhones, Macs, iPads, AirPods, and more

Apple is offering a range of attractive discounts and deals during its festive sale 2024, covering popular products like iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats headphones, and HomePod. Customers can take advantage of instant cashback offers, no-cost EMI options, trade-in values, and complimentary entertainment subscriptions.

iPhone Offers

Instant Savings:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs. 5,000 instant cashback.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Rs. 5,000 instant cashback.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Rs. 3,000 instant cashback.

iPhone SE: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months on eligible cards.

Apple Trade In: Up to Rs. 67,500 trade-in value for your current device.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Mac Offers

Instant Savings:

MacBook Air (M3 chip) 13” and 15”: Rs. 10,000 instant cashback.

MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13": Rs. 8,000 instant cashback.

MacBook Pro 14” and 16": Rs. 10,000 instant cashback.

Mac Studio: Rs. 10,000 instant cashback.

iMac 24": Rs. 10,000 instant cashback.

Mac mini: Rs. 4,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months on eligible cards.

Apple Trade In: Available at Apple Stores.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

iPad Offers

Instant Savings:

iPad Pro 11” and 13”: Rs. 6,000 instant cashback.

iPad Air 11” and 13”: Rs. 4,000 instant cashback.

iPad: Rs. 2,500 instant cashback.

iPad mini: Rs. 3,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months on eligible cards.

Apple Trade In: Available at Apple Stores.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple Watch Offers

Instant Savings:

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Rs. 6,000 instant cashback.

Apple Watch Series 10: Rs. 4,000 instant cashback.

Apple Watch SE 2: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months on eligible cards.

Apple Trade In: Available at Apple Stores.

HomePod Offers

Instant Savings: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 6 months on eligible cards.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple Music.

AirPods Offers

Instant Savings:

AirPods Pro: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

AirPods 4: Rs. 1,500 instant cashback.

AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation: Rs. 1,500 instant cashback.

AirPods Max: Rs. 4,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 6 months on eligible cards.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple Music.

Beats by Dr. Dre Offers

Instant Savings:

Beats Studio Pro: Rs. 2,500 instant cashback.

Beats Solo 4: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

Beats Studio Buds +: Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

No-Cost EMI: Up to 6 months on eligible cards.

Free Entertainment: 3 months of Apple Music.

Special Edition Offer: Purchase an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus and receive Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition (designed by Aaquib Wani), valid until October 4th.