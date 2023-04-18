Apple iPhone 13 available at discount of more than Rs 10,000 on Flipkart: Here's how you can get it

Flipkart is currently hosting its Summer Sale on its platform. Scheduled to end on April 18 midnight, the e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts and offers on 5G smartphones. One of the major deals available on Flipkart is for Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone is selling at less than Rs 60,000, excluding all the bank offers.

Apple iPhone 13 is selling at a starting price of Rs 69,900 on the Apple Store India website.

Apple iPhone 13 discount on Flipkart: Check deal

Apple iPhone 13 was available at a starting price of Rs 65,999 in India. On Flipkart, the iPhone is available at Rs 58,999. In addition to this, if you want to exchange your old iPhone for this one, you can get up to Rs 26,250 as an exchange bonus. Notably, this bonus depends entirely on the condition of your old device.

In addition to iPhone 13, several other devices are available on discounts till 12 am tonight. Here are a few more deals on smartphones that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Best deals on smartphones

Google Pixel 6A: The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 43,999 and is currently selling at Rs 28,999. Additionally, buyers can also get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards.

Nothing Phone (1): Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone 1 is available at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing sale. Customers with SBI Bank credit cards can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Flip3: The Samsung foldable smartphone is selling at a starting price of Rs 49,999, down from Rs 84,999. An additional Rs 1,000 discount on SBI Bank credit cards is applicable on this smartphone too.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Launched at Rs 84,999 in India, Google Pixel 7 Pro is selling at a price of Rs 79,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing sale.

