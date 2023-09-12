Apple iPhone 15 launch: How much will new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro cost in India?

Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone Pro models at a launch event tonight. Months of leaks and reports have almost revealed the complete picture of the upcoming phones. However, one thing that remains a mystery is the price. There have been reports suggesting that there will be price hikes for the models sold in US. But what about the prices in India?

In the US, the iPhone 14 series started at $799, and for Indian buyers, the base model was set at Rs 79,900. The pricing for the non-Pro models is expected to remain the same as last year. Going by that logic, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to come in at Rs 89,900.

Now, let's talk Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to come with a $100 price increase, potentially starting at $1099 in the US. In India, expect a bump of at least Rs 10,000 compared to last year's model. As for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it might see an even bigger price hike, potentially landing at $1299 in the US, and Indian buyers could witness a notable increase from the previous year.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Changes

The standard iPhone 15 models are in for some significant upgrades. Say goodbye to the familiar notch that's been with us since the iPhone X series; it's making way for the Dynamic Island, introduced for the first time in last year's Pro model. This change promises to expand your screen real estate and trim down those bezels. And reports suggest a whopping upgrade of the primary camera from 12 MP to 48 MP. Powering these devices will be the A16 Bionic chipset, the same one that fuelled last year's Pro models. Plus, brace yourself for a change – both non-Pro and Pro models are rumored to adopt the USB Type-C port, ditching the Lightning cable.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Pro models will boast a new titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel, promising sturdiness without the added weight. In fact, the phones are expected to lose 10% of their weight. And in the camera department, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to introduce a periscope lens offering 5x-6x optical zoom. Even the Pro models will switch over to the USB Type-C ports.

Please keep in mind that these price hike estimates are based on rumours, so take them with a pinch of skepticism.

