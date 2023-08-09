Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to offer 256GB base storage and USB-C: Reports

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is reportedly getting unveiled on September 13. Leaked information from various sources is now reporting an expansion of storage capacity within the iPhone 15 Pro models. If the rumours hold true, the iPhone 15 Pro variants are expected to kick off with a baseline storage of 256GB, a significant jump from the iPhone 14 Pro's starting point of 128GB.

This surge in storage options is not only a practical enhancement for users with ever-increasing multimedia demands but also a strategic move that could potentially rationalise any price adjustments Apple might implement across the series.

Korean blogger yeux1122, drawing on insights from industry sources, suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models could push the envelope even further, possibly reaching a storage capacity of up to 2TB. This gained additional traction from Weibo user Red Lotus Technology, who corroborates the 2TB storage option for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Comparatively, the storage configurations of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max launched with a starting point of 128GB and extended to a maximum of 1TB. In contrast, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offered choices ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

In other changes expected with the new iPhones, leaked images have surfaced showcasing components that point to Apple's definitive switch to USB-C connectivity. These images, reportedly leaked by user "fix Apple" on the platform X, highlight USB-C components in the leaked renders of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the credibility of this source remains to be fully established, the visual evidence adds weight to the ongoing discussion surrounding Apple's transition from the Lightning port.

Pricing projections have also piqued interest, with reports indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro might see an increment of up to $100 compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially witness a more substantial price hike ranging between $100 and $200 over the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, for those eyeing the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, the pricing landscape is expected to remain consistent with previous models.

