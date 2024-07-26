Apple lowers iPhone prices in India post budget announcement; check out new prices

In a move that's sure to delight iPhone enthusiasts in India, Apple has reduced prices across its iPhone lineup following the recent Union Budget announcement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's decision to lower the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and components from 20% to 15% has paved the way for this welcome price adjustment.

What's particularly significant is that this is the first time Apple has lowered prices for its premium Pro models in the Indian market. The price cuts, verified by Tech Today on Apple's official online store, come just a few months ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 16 series in September 2024.

Here's a look at the new iPhone prices in India:

iPhone 15 Pro: Reduced by Rs 5,100, now priced at Rs 1,29,800.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Slashed by Rs 5,900, now selling for Rs 1,54,000.

iPhone 15: Received a modest Rs 300 price cut, now available for Rs 79,600.

iPhone 15 Plus: Also reduced by Rs 300, now priced at ₹89,600.

iPhone 14: Lowered by Rs 300, now selling at Rs 69,600.

iPhone 13: Similarly, reduced by Rs 300, now available for Rs 59,600.

iPhone SE: Received a more substantial price cut of Rs 2,300, now priced at Rs 47,600.