Apple Watch for Kids launched in India, check out safety features and how it works

Apple has announced the launch of "Apple Watch for Kids" in India, extending the functionality and safety features of the Apple Watch to children and family members who don't own an iPhone. This feature, available on Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later, allows parents to stay connected with their children while providing them with a degree of independence.

Key Features and Benefits

Communication: Kids can make and receive calls and messages, staying in touch with approved contacts managed by parents.

Health and Fitness: Personalised Activity goals encourage an active lifestyle, while health features like Emergency SOS provide peace of mind.

Location Tracking: Parents can easily track their child's location through the Find People app and receive customisable location notifications.

App Store Access: Kids can enjoy age-appropriate apps downloaded directly from the App Store on their Apple Watch, with parental controls for added safety.

Schooltime Mode: This dedicated mode limits distractions during school hours, restricting app access and enabling Do Not Disturb.

How it Works

Parents can set up an Apple Watch for their child using their own iPhone and a separate cellular plan for the watch. The child will have their own Apple ID, allowing them to access features like Calendar, Reminders, and photo albums synced from the parent's iPhone.

Parental Controls

Contact Approval: Parents have full control over which contacts their children can communicate with.

Content Restrictions: Parents can manage app downloads and set limits through Content Restrictions and Ask to Buy features.

Health Data Sharing: With permission, parents can view their child's health and activity data through the Health app on their iPhone.

Availability

Apple Watch for Kids is available in India on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later, and Apple Watch SE. A compatible iPhone (iPhone 6s or later) is required for the initial setup process. A wireless service plan from a supported carrier, currently only Jio, is necessary for cellular connectivity.