Apple October Event: From OLED iPad mini to Home Hub, here’s what Apple may launch

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Some devices could instead be introduced through press releases, while the redesigned high-end MacBook could reportedly slip into early 2027.

7 Apple products to watch

OLED iPad mini: Apple could give its smallest tablet a major hardware refresh this year, with an OLED display, A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, a water-resistant build and a redesigned speaker system without visible holes. The display, however, is expected to stick to a 60Hz refresh rate instead of ProMotion.

24-inch iMac: The 24-inch iMac could get an M6 chip and new colour options. Beyond those changes, Apple is expected to retain the desktop's existing design, making this primarily an internal upgrade.

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14-inch MacBook Pro: A new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro could arrive with an M6 chip. The model is expected to sit at the base of Apple's MacBook Pro range, without the major redesign reportedly planned for the higher-end models.

Redesigned MacBook Pro: Apple's larger MacBook Pro refresh could bring OLED displays, touchscreen support, a Dynamic Island, and a thinner chassis. The 14-inch and 16-inch models are expected to use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as part of the reported redesign.

Apple TV: The next Apple TV could feature an A17 Pro chip or newer, 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence, Siri AI support and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7. An updated Siri Remote is also expected, while the overall design may remain close to the current model.

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HomePod mini 2: The next HomePod mini could receive a newer chip with Siri AI support, improved sound, the N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. New colours, including a possible red option, are also being reported, while the design could remain largely unchanged.

Apple Home Hub: Apple's rumoured smart home hub could feature a 6-to-7-inch square display, an A18 chip or newer, Siri AI, FaceTime and support for widgets and clock faces. Reports point to both tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with the device also expected to control smart-home products.