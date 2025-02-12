scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple releases iOS 18.3.1 update to patch critical, actively exploited USB security flaw

Feedback

Apple releases iOS 18.3.1 update to patch critical, actively exploited USB security flaw

New update addresses vulnerability that could let attackers bypass USB Restricted Mode.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
iPhone 16 iPhone 16

Apple has started rolling out iOS 18.3.1, a crucial update that fixes a critical security flaw that could allow attackers to gain access to a locked iPhone. The vulnerability, which affects the Accessibility service, could be exploited by physically accessing the device and disabling USB Restricted Mode - a security feature designed to prevent unauthorized access via USB connections. Apple has confirmed that the flaw may have already been used in targeted attacks against individuals.

Related Articles

According to Apple’s release notes, the update patches a flaw that could be used for a physical attack on locked iPhones and iPads. The vulnerability was first discovered by Bill Marczak, a security researcher at The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School. Apple has credited Marczak for identifying the issue and has advised all users to update their devices immediately.

Understanding the USB Restricted Mode Vulnerability

    •    Introduced in iOS 11.4.1 (2018), USB Restricted Mode blocks unauthorized USB connections unless the iPhone has been unlocked within the past hour.

    •    The new flaw allowed attackers to disable this mode, potentially giving them access to the device via a USB connection.

    •    While the vulnerability required physical access, Apple has warned that it may have been used in highly sophisticated attacks.

The iOS 18.3.1 update is available for all supported iPhones, including the iPhone 16 series and older models going back to the iPhone XS. Users can check for the update by navigating to: Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 12, 2025, 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement