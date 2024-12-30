Apple stops selling iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in Europe after EU's mandatory USB-C rule kicks in

Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 14 series and the iPhone SE (3rd generation) in its stores across most of the European Union (EU). This move comes amid a ruling that all smartphones sold in the EU must have the same charging port i.e. USB-C.

The new legislation went into effect last week on December 28, following which Apple has started pulling older iPhones with lightning ports from its retail and online stores. The EU's regulation aims to reduce e-waste and simplify charging for users, making all smartphones, tablets, cameras and other electronics have the same USB-C port in the European single market.

Related Articles

Apple started implementing the change with its iPhone 15 series, which was the first set of devices to feature a USB-C port. It has gradually phased out the lightning port from all its devices, be it iPads, AirPods or AirPods Max, which were recently updated with a USB-C port. However, the company was still selling the iPhone 14 series and iPhone SE (2022), which featured Apple's proprietary lightning port. Following the regulation, Apple is no longer allowed to sell these devices in the EU. Third-party resellers can still sell them until stocks last.

This rule affects all countries in the EU, but the United Kingdom is not a part of it, following its exit from the Union in 2020. However, Northern Ireland, which is still part of the EU's single market, is included in this change. However, Apple can still sell these devices outside the EU, including in major markets like the United States, India, and China. This initiates a discussion about the adoption of USB-C and possibly making it the global standard, as the problem of e-waste is a global issue, and not just limited to the European Union.

iPhone SE Rebirth

For Apple fans who miss the iPhone SE, the loss could be short-lived, as it is expected that Apple could launch a 4th generation iPhone SE in early 2025. This upcoming iPhone would have a USB-C input along with design changes, as well as support for Apple Intelligence.