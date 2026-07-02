Apple to reduce iPhone 17 manufacturing plans; Here’s why?

Apple has reportedly reduced its manufacturing plans for iPhone 17 models by 15%. However, previously, there were demand expectations for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup in the coming months, but it may not be as high as previously intended. Due to the reason Apple has lowered its sales expectations and reduced its production plans.

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Weibo leaker who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital highlighted that the information comes from sources within the smartphone supply chain. Alongside Apple, many major smartphone brands are also lowering their sales expectations. Xiaomi is said to cut its shipment targets by 20–30%. Whereas OPPO, Vivo, and Honor are also said to have reduced their targets by 15–30%.

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Why iPhone 17 demand could be slowing?

The Apple iPhone 17 series has been in the market for quite some time now, and the majority of buyers who wanted to upgrade have likely already purchased it. For this reason, the demand might be lowering, which is expected considering a smartphone's lifecycle.

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Many iPhone buyers may also be waiting for the next generation models, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold, which are expected to debut in September 2026. Therefore, it is anticipated that potential buyers may plan to delay upgrading until the newer devices are released.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series likely to launch early in September 2026: The official date could be…

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the standard iPhone 17 model became the best-selling smartphone globally in the first quarter of 2026. On the other hand, iPhone 17 Pro Max and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ were listed in second and third place.

Trendforce also reported that Apple's iPhone production surged 19.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting the growing demand. However, demand may be lowering as new models are close to launch, but it also had a strong sales performance.