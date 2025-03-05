Apple unveils new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra

Apple has introduced the new Mac Studio, calling it the most powerful Mac ever made. Powered by the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, the desktop system is designed for AI-driven workflows, professional creatives, and high-performance computing. The device features Thunderbolt 5 for faster connectivity, up to 512GB of unified memory, and 16TB of SSD storage, making it a powerhouse for AI, machine learning (ML), and content creation.

Related Articles

The new Mac Studio is now available for pre-order, with official sales beginning on March 12.

“The new Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering. “With M4 Max and M3 Ultra, support for half a terabyte of unified memory, up to 16TB of superfast storage, and Thunderbolt 5, Mac Studio truly is the ultimate pro desktop.”

The M4 Max-powered Mac Studio is designed for video editors, engineers, developers, and creative professionals who require high-speed processing and seamless multitasking. The 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU deliver 3.5x the performance of M1 Max, making it 6.1x faster than Intel’s last 27-inch iMac.

Key performance highlights of Mac Studio with M4 Max:

• 1.6x faster image processing in Adobe Photoshop vs. M1 Max

• 2.1x faster code compilation in Xcode vs. M1 Max

• 5x faster AI-driven video processing in Topaz Video AI vs. Intel iMac

The Neural Engine in M4 Max is 3x faster than M1 Max, ensuring on-device AI models run seamlessly, while ray tracing and mesh shading enhance real-time graphics rendering for gaming and professional workflows.

For users requiring next-level computing, Mac Studio with M3 Ultra delivers:

• 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores (50% more than any previous Ultra chip)

• 80-core GPU for advanced graphics rendering

• 2.6x faster GPU-based rendering vs. M1 Ultra

• Support for Large Language Models (LLMs) with 600 billion parameters

The M3 Ultra Mac Studio starts with 96GB of unified memory, expandable up to 512GB—the highest ever in a personal computer. This ensures seamless handling of massive AI training datasets, 3D animation, and ultra-high-resolution video editing.

For professionals working with external storage, AI models, and creative assets, Mac Studio now includes Thunderbolt 5, delivering:

• 120Gbps data transfer speeds (3x faster than Thunderbolt 4)

• Support for multiple Pro Display XDR setups (up to 8 monitors)

• Enhanced PCIe expansion for AI and data science workflows

With built-in Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and 10Gb Ethernet, Mac Studio ensures seamless connectivity for high-performance work environments.

The Mac Studio is optimised for Apple Intelligence, offering:

• AI-powered Writing Tools for summarisation and editing

• Real-time live transcription in Notes

• Siri upgrades with ChatGPT integration

• Image Playground for AI-enhanced visuals

With macOS Sequoia, users can wirelessly mirror their iPhone on Mac, enjoy AI-assisted app enhancements, and access password management upgrades for enhanced security.

The Mac Studio with M4 Max starts at INR 2,14,900, while the M3 Ultra variant starts at INR 3,49,900. Education discounts are available.

Customers can pre-order the new Mac Studio today, with availability beginning March 12 via Apple’s online store, Apple retail locations, and authorised resellers.