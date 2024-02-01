Apple unveils visionOS 1.0.2 update for Vision Pro two days before public release

Apple has unveiled its latest visionOS 1.0.2 update for the Vision Pro headset, as announced by developer Nicolas Alvarez. This software release follows closely on the heels of the visionOS 1.0.1 update, which was rolled out just a week ago.

A key focus of visionOS 1.0.2 is the mitigation of a WebKit vulnerability identified by Apple, which the company suggests may have been subject to active exploitation. Although the flaw was initially addressed in visionOS 1.0.1 for developers, the comprehensive fix is now integrated into visionOS 1.0.2 for users transitioning from the prior iteration.

Owners of the Vision Pro headset can anticipate a day one update upon receiving their devices, scheduled for deliveries starting this Friday.

While the Vision Pro will initially ship with version one of the visionOS software, anticipation builds for the unveiling of visionOS 2, complete with new features, slated for WWDC in June.

In light of security concerns, Apple advises prospective users to seek guidance from medical professionals before engaging with the Apple Vision Pro.

Priced at $3,499 for the base model featuring 256GB of storage, the headset will be available for purchase at all US Apple Store locations and online through the US Apple Store platform, as confirmed by the company. The release date for the Indian market not known as of yet.

